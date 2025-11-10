Thomas Raggi, the explosive guitarist from Måneskin, is stepping into his own spotlight. His debut solo album Masquerade drops on December 5 and marks a bold new chapter for the 23-year-old musician — a record produced by none other than Tom Morello.

After Måneskin announced a break earlier this year, Raggi follows his bandmates Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis into solo territory. But Masquerade isn’t a detour — it’s an artistic mission. “This album was born from a deep need to express myself and my vision of music,” Raggi said in a statement. “Working with Tom felt completely natural. He helped me shape this project and make it everything I wanted it to be.”

Rock With No Rules

Raggi describes Masquerade as a celebration of instinct and rebellion — a reminder that rock doesn’t follow trends. “Bringing so many legends together for this album reminded me that music has no boundaries,” he said. “You have to follow your instinct, ignore the rules, and just do what you feel.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Morello, who both produces and plays on the album, called the collaboration “a bridge between generations.” The two first connected through their shared Italian roots and a love of rock guitar. “Thomas is one of the most passionate and fearless young musicians I’ve ever worked with,” Morello said. “Projects like this keep rock and roll alive.”

All-Star Guest List

The record brings together a wild lineup of collaborators. Beck co-wrote the first track, “Getcha!”, which also features Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums and Morello on guitar. Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand joins Raggi on a cover of “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)”, while ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Kasabian’s Sergio Pizzorno, Jet frontman Nic Cester, and The Struts’ Luke Spiller also make appearances.

Tracklist

Getcha! – with Nic Cester, Chad Smith & Tom Morello Keep The Pack – with Matt Sorum & Tom Morello Lucy – with Upsahl, Hama Okamoto & Chad Smith Cat Got Your Tongue – with Sergio Pizzorno - Advertisement - For Nothing – with Matt Sorum You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – with Alex Kapranos The Ritz – with Luke Spiller Fallaway – with Maxim

FAQ

Q1: When is Thomas Raggi’s solo album Masquerade released?

A1: December 5, 2025.

Q2: Who produced Masquerade?

A2: Tom Morello produced the album, guiding its creative direction.

Q3: Which guest artists appear on Masquerade?

A3: Among others: Beck, Alex Kapranos, Matt Sorum, Chad Smith, Nic Cester, Sergio Pizzorno, Maxim, Luke Spiller and Hama Okamoto.