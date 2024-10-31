Thom Yorke interrupts concert after being booed by pro-Palestine protester

In a charged moment during his Melbourne concert, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke paused mid-performance to address a pro-Palestine protester who shouted criticisms regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As the protester challenged Yorke on his perceived silence about the humanitarian toll in Gaza, Yorke retorted, “Come up on the stage and say what you want to say. Don’t stand there like a coward.” The Radiohead frontman briefly left the stage, only to return moments later to perform the iconic song “Karma Police” to a rapturous audience.

This confrontation underscores the longstanding scrutiny Yorke and his band have faced for performing in Israel, despite calls from the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement to boycott the country. Yorke has consistently defended his stance, arguing that playing in a country does not equate to endorsing its government, a stance echoed by bandmate Jonny Greenwood, who also faced criticism for collaborating with Israeli artist Dudu Tassa.

Yorke’s Melbourne show, part of his “Everything” tour, spans his work across Radiohead, The Smile, and his solo career. The tour continues at the Sydney Opera House forecourt, leaving fans to wonder if more such interactions might unfold. As global tensions around the Israel-Gaza conflict intensify, this incident highlights the complexities faced by artists navigating politically charged environments while connecting with fans around the world.

