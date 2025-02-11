The Weeknd Drops Haunting “Cry For Me” Music Video

The Weeknd has released a new music video for “Cry For Me” following the success of his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The black-and-white video shows him in a sparkling outfit with a hood covering part of his face, walking toward a woman in the dark. The scene cuts between him wandering a city and the woman crying thick, dark liquid. The song’s emotional chorus repeats, “I hope you cry for me like I cry for you.”

The release comes as Hurry Up Tomorrow debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking The Weeknd’s fifth chart-topping album. The project includes 22 tracks, featuring collaborations like “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “São Paulo” with Anitta.

With the album’s strong start and the new video gaining attention, The Weeknd continues to make an impact with his latest era.