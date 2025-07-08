The Rapture Announce First Headlining Tour in 15 Years — A New Chapter Begins

The Rapture are officially back. The influential NYC dance-punk outfit has announced its first proper headlining tour in 15 years, with frontman Luke Jenner leading the charge across 26 cities in North America and Europe. The tour kicks off September 16 at Minneapolis’ First Avenue and wraps November 23 in Barcelona.

“This has been a long time coming,” Jenner shared. “I stepped away years ago to rebuild my life — my marriage, my family, and myself. Now I get to return with music that’s about healing, not proving anything.”

Formed in 1998, The Rapture gained cult status with their seminal 2003 debut Echoes, fueled by the dance-floor anthem “House of Jealous Lovers.” They released two more albums before disbanding in 2014. A brief 2019 reunion was halted by the pandemic, but now, Jenner returns with renewed purpose — though the full lineup for the 2025 tour remains under wraps.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jenner reflected, “I used to think success was being seen. But after losing my mother, becoming a father, and stepping away from the spotlight, I found something deeper. This tour is about connection.”

Fans can expect an emotional and raw return from a band that helped define the early 2000s NYC underground. While supporting acts are still to be announced, pre-sale tickets drop July 9, with general sale beginning July 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

From Brooklyn Steel to Paradiso in Amsterdam, this tour marks more than just a comeback — it’s a transformation. One shaped by loss, growth, and a rekindled love for music that moves both body and soul.

Tour dates:

09.16 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

09.18 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

09.19 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

09.21 – Portola Festival – San Francisco, CA

09.23 – Humphrey’s – San Diego, CA

09.24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

09.26 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

09.27 – The Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

09.30 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

10.01 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

10.03 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

10.04 – Masonic Temple Theater – Detroit, MI

10.05 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

10.07 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

10.08 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

10.09 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

10.10 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

11.11 – St. Luke’s – Glasgow, UK

11.12 – New Century Hall – Manchester, UK

11.13 – HERE at Outernet – London, UK

11.15 – Fabrik – Hamburg, DE

11.17 – Huxleys – Berlin, DE

11.19 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NE

11.20 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, FR

11.21 – Trix – Antwerp, BE

11.23 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona, SP