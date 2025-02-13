The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett Calls for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Liam Howlett of The Prodigy has spoken out about the group’s absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, stating that they deserve a spot among the greats. While the honor hadn’t been on his radar before, he now urges for their inclusion.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of the band’s upcoming Disrupta Tour in Australia, Howlett admitted that the Hall of Fame wasn’t something he had considered—until now. “It’s not something I’ve ever thought about, but yeah, as you spoke about it we should be up there. Make it happen!” he said.

The Prodigy didn’t make the 2025 Hall of Fame class, which includes British acts like Oasis, New Order, and Billy Idol, but their case for future recognition is strong. Their 1997 album The Fat of the Land was a defining moment for electronic music, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, an unprecedented feat for a band in the genre at the time. Singles like “Firestarter” and “Smack My Bitch Up” broke into the Billboard Hot 100, challenging the industry’s resistance to electronic music in the ‘90s.

Howlett recalled the impact of their U.S. breakthrough, saying, “I’ve said before, I never gave a f* about the charts. But somehow Fat of the Land going to No. 1 in the USA felt different. It had an extra ‘f*** you-ness’ about it as only a few British bands had ever done that.”**

In the U.K., The Prodigy have cemented their legacy, with seven No. 1 albums and 11 top 10 singles, including chart-toppers “Firestarter” and “Breathe.” Having first hit the charts in 1991 with “Charly,” they have long been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which requires artists to have released music at least 25 years before their induction year.

As The Prodigy prepare for their first Australian tour in five years, fans are eager to see Howlett and Maxim bring their electrifying energy back to the stage. The Disrupta Tour, which begins on Feb. 13 in Sydney, marks their first major tour since the passing of Keith Flint in 2019.

With their pioneering influence on electronic, punk, and rave culture, the question remains—when will The Prodigy finally get their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?