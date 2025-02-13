Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade Documentary Explores John Lennon’s Post-Beatles Life

A moving new trailer has been released for Borrowed Time: Lennon’s Last Decade, an ambitious documentary that explores the final years of John Lennon through archival footage, never-before-seen interviews, and firsthand accounts. The film traces Lennon’s journey after The Beatles, highlighting his solo music, activism, and personal evolution.

The documentary aims to capture Lennon’s transformation beyond his Beatles legacy, showing him as a revolutionary artist and outspoken anti-war advocate. According to the official synopsis, it follows the music icon as he navigates fame, reinvents his career, and takes a stand on global issues, cementing his status as one of the most influential pop culture figures of all time.

Directed by Alan G. Parker (Hello Quo, It Was Fifty Years Ago Today… Sgt. Pepper and Beyond), the film features classic interviews with Lennon, Yoko Ono, and Paul McCartney, as well as new insights from industry insiders. Tony Bramwell (former Apple Records CEO), Earl Slick (Lennon’s guitarist), Vinny Appice (drummer), and Henry ‘The Horse’ Smith (Lennon’s 1981 tour manager) all provide fresh perspectives on Lennon’s final years.

The documentary promises to “set the record straight” on many well-known moments in Lennon’s life, offering a deeper look at his artistic vision and personal struggles. Fans can expect a compelling portrait of Lennon as an artist, activist, and visionary.