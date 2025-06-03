The Favors: Finneas and Ashe Form New Band and Announce Debut Album ‘The Dream’

US singer, producer, and 10-time Grammy winner Finneas is stepping into fresh territory, teaming up with acclaimed pop artist Ashe to form a brand new band: The Favors. After years of celebrated collaborations behind the scenes, the pair is finally bringing their combined creative chemistry to the spotlight.

The announcement, made via a joint Instagram post, confirmed that their debut album ‘The Dream’ will be released on September 19, 2025. The project’s first single, ‘The Little Mess You Made’, arrives this Friday, June 6, marking the official start of this exciting new era.

In his Instagram story, Finneas revealed, “Over the past 18 months, Ashe and I have been toiling away on this album. I really mean it when I say I could not be more proud of it.” The band’s lineup also includes David Marinelli on drums and Ricky Gourmet on guitar, promising a well-rounded, dynamic sound.

- Advertisement -

Ashe, best known for her breakout hit ‘Moral of the Story’, has long been a frequent collaborator with Finneas, but this marks their first official venture as a band. The duo even teased vintage rock inspirations, with promotional visuals nodding to the legendary Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ era.

With Finneas fresh off his 2024 Oscar win and Ashe riding the success of her latest album ‘Willson’, The Favors is set to be one of the most anticipated new acts of 2025. Fans can expect intimate songwriting, lush production, and a bold, modern soundscape that fuses indie-pop with timeless rock influences.