The Beatles Make History With Final Grammy Win for Now and Then

61 years after their first Grammy win, The Beatles have officially secured what will likely be their last. At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, the legendary band won Best Rock Performance for their AI-assisted song “Now and Then”, marking a historic bookend to their unparalleled career.

The track, based on an unfinished John Lennon demo, was completed using AI technology, along with contributions from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and archived recordings of George Harrison.

Accepting the award on behalf of the band, Sean Ono Lennon told the crowd:

“Play The Beatles’ music to your kids. The world can’t afford to forget about them. We need this music, we need peace and love, we need the magic of the Sixties to stay alive.”

Despite the win, Now and Then lost Song of the Year to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, the now-infamous diss track aimed at Drake.

The Beatles weren’t the only rock icons recognized at the Grammys. Their longtime rivals, The Rolling Stones, won Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material in 18 years and their first since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts.

While this may be the final Grammy for The Beatles, their impact remains timeless.