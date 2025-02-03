AfroFuture Detroit 2025 Announced: A Celebration of African & Motor City Music

AfroFuture, the renowned festival celebrating the African diaspora, is bringing its first-ever U.S. edition to Detroit on August 16-17, 2025. Hosted at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, the event will blend the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats and Amapiano with Detroit’s iconic Motown and Techno sounds, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.

Following the massive success of its flagship event in Accra, Ghana, AfroFuture’s expansion to Detroit highlights the city’s deep connection to Black music and global culture.

“Detroit’s musical legacy makes it the perfect home for AfroFuture’s U.S. debut,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO and co-founder of AfroFuture. “This festival isn’t just about music—it’s about unity, culture, and celebrating African excellence.”

In partnership with Bedrock and produced by Detroit’s Paxahau, AfroFuture Detroit will feature:

🎶 Live performances from Afrobeats, Hip-Hop & Caribbean stars

🎭 Immersive art installations showcasing African creativity

🛍️ A cultural marketplace celebrating fashion, crafts & cuisine

“AfroFuture is built for community, and Detroit is the perfect place to launch,” added Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner. “This festival will highlight Detroit’s artistic spirit and global impact.”

The lineup, ticket details, and event packages will be announced soon. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and heritage in Detroit this summer!