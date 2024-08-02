The 1975’s George Daniel Launches Solo Career with Debut Single “Screen Cleaner”

George Daniel, renowned as the drummer and producer for The 1975, has ventured into solo territory with the release of his debut single, “Screen Cleaner.” The track, an energetic dance anthem, marks the first release from Daniel’s newly established electronic imprint, DH2, under the Dirty Hit label.

“Screen Cleaner,” a pulsating track filled with hi-hats and chopped-up vocal samples, showcases Daniel’s prowess in creating infectious dance music. This debut not only highlights his versatility as a musician but also sets the stage for what listeners can expect from his solo endeavors. Released via DH2, the track signifies the launch of Daniel’s new label, which aims to push the boundaries of electronic music.

Earlier this month, DH2 celebrated its launch with a party at Phonox in London. Daniel headlined the event, performing alongside the imprint’s first signing, Kelly Lee Owens. The launch party also featured sets from DJs Oscar Farrell and TimFromTheHouse, further establishing DH2 as a new hub for innovative electronic music.

Outside of his work with The 1975, George Daniel has built an impressive resume of collaborations. He has worked extensively with his fiancée, Charli XCX, contributing to her critically acclaimed album “Brat.” His production on tracks like “Club Classics” and the viral hit “Apple” has cemented his reputation as a versatile and talented producer. Daniel’s solo material has been showcased at various DJ sets throughout the summer, including notable performances at Glastonbury Festival, Boiler Room in New York, and Ibiza’s Amnesia. Additionally, he made a guest appearance at Jamie xx’s “The Floor” event in London.

Since The 1975’s formation in 2002, Daniel has been instrumental in the band’s success, contributing significantly to their sound and production. His work with the band has earned him numerous accolades, including four Brit Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Give Yourself a Try.” His contributions extend beyond the band, with co-production credits on albums by The Japanese House, Caroline Polachek, Beabadoobee, and No Rome.

“Screen Cleaner” is available for streaming on major platforms, and fans can look forward to more releases from DH2, including Kelly Lee Owens’ upcoming project, “Dreamstate.” With this debut, George Daniel is set to carve out a new niche in the electronic music scene, bringing his signature style and innovative approach to a broader audience.

Stay tuned for more updates from George Daniel and DH2 as they continue to release groundbreaking music that pushes the boundaries of the electronic genre.