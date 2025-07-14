Tame Impala Tease New Album in 2025 with Cryptic Instagram Post and Unreleased Track

New music from Tame Impala may finally be on the horizon. Kevin Parker lit up the band’s official Instagram on July 13 with a carousel of studio shots, hinting at a long-awaited return. The caption? Just two words and a wink: “Been busy 😉.”

The post shows Parker surrounded by instruments, synths, and collaborators—culminating in a photo of a whiteboard loaded with song titles and part trackers, sparking speculation that a new album is near completion.

Fans, artists, and peers lit up the comments. “Ugh I love you guys,” wrote Dua Lipa, while A$AP Rocky responded with emojis. Psychedelic rock group Velvet Trip captured the vibe best: “This is not a drill!”

Tame Impala haven’t released a full-length album since 2020’s The Slow Rush, which topped charts and earned five ARIA Awards. With the longest gap between albums now closing in on five years, the signs point to a major return.

That suspicion grew stronger after Parker previewed an unreleased track at Nitsa Club in Barcelona last month, just after performing at Primavera Sound. He introduced the song with a knowing smile: “Do you guys want to hear a new Tame Impala song?”

The track, yet unnamed, leans into a heavier, club-oriented sound. Parker danced and clapped along, suggesting a new sonic direction distinct from the dreamy introspection of The Slow Rush. “There’s no going back from this point on,” he told the crowd—fueling rumors that this is just the start of a full-blown Tame Impala comeback.

Meanwhile, Parker will join Justice and Busy P for a special DJ set on their upcoming Australian tour—Tame Impala’s only confirmed live appearance in 2025 so far.