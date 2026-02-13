Kevin Parker is taking Tame Impala back to the global stage. Following the massive success of his 2025 album Deadbeat, the multi-instrumentalist has announced a sprawling second run of tour dates targeting major arenas across the United States and Canada.

This announcement follows a triumphant night at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where Parker secured the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the lead single “End of Summer.” The upcoming tour represents the first major live outing for the project since The Slow Rush era, showcasing a fresh sonic direction defined by recent hits like “Loser” and “Dracula.”

A Global Journey: From Europe to North America

The Deadbeat world tour officially commences on April 4 in Porto, Portugal. Parker will spend the spring traversing Europe, hitting 26 cities including Paris, Berlin, and London, before concluding the first leg in Dublin on May 13.

After a short break, the production moves to North America. The transcontinental trek kicks off in Miami on July 7, working its way through the Northeast and Canada before pivoting to the West Coast and concluding in Texas this September.

High-Profile Support: Djo and Dominic Fike

Parker isn’t traveling alone. The North American leg features two distinct phases of supporting acts:

Djo: Joe Keery’s psychedelic-pop project will open all dates from the July 7 kickoff in Miami through the August 4 show in Nashville.

Dominic Fike: Starting August 25 in Columbus, Ohio, the genre-blending singer and songwriter takes over support duties for the remainder of the tour, including stops in Seattle, Denver, and Phoenix.

Essential Ticket Information

Fans looking to secure their spot should note the tiered release schedule. Demand remains high following Parker’s recent Grammy win, so early registration is advised.

Sale Type Date Time (Local) Artist Presale (via Seated) Wednesday, Feb 18 12:00 p.m. Ticketmaster Presale Thursday, Feb 19 12:00 p.m. General Public On-sale Friday, Feb 20 12:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and secondary markets like StubHub. While StubHub offers a FanProtect guarantee, prices there often fluctuate based on market demand.

07-07 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ^

07-09 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena ^

07-12 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

07-15 Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

07-18 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

07-19 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

07-22 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre ^

07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^

07-26 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^

07-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

07-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

08-01 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ^

08-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

08-25 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena =

08-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center =

09-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena =

09-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena =

09-08 Portland, OR – Moda Center =

09-11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena =

09-14 Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center =

09-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center =

09-19 Houston, TX – Toyota Center =