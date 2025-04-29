SZA Rules Billboard: ‘SOS’ Hits No. 1 Again, ‘Luther’ Leads Hot 100

In a historic chart moment, SZA’s critically acclaimed SOS has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, notching its 13th nonconsecutive week at the top. According to Luminate, the genre-blurring R&B project pulled in 52,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending April 24. The achievement cements SOS as the longest-running No. 1 R&B album by a female artist since Whitney Houston’s 1986 debut.

Released in late 2022 and revitalized by its deluxe edition in 2024, SOS has proven to be more than just an album—it’s a cultural force. It surpasses Drake’s Views and now ties with legendary releases like The Bodyguard soundtrack, continuing its reign nearly two and a half years after its initial drop.

Simultaneously, SZA and Kendrick Lamar dominate the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit “Luther,” marking its 10th consecutive week at No. 1. The song, taken from Lamar’s GNX album, generated over 68 million radio impressions and 22 million streams this week alone. Their joint Grand National Tour, currently sweeping across U.S. stadiums, has added even more fuel to the fire.

- Advertisement -

The tour’s success has been historic in its own right—Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper since Eminem in 2019 to gross over $9 million from a single concert night.

With this latest accomplishment, SZA not only reclaims chart dominance but continues to redefine the landscape for R&B and hip-hop artists. SOS isn’t just back—it’s making history, track by track, tour stop by tour stop.