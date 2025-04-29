Drake Launches First Fragrance ‘Summer Mink’ in Cinematic Style

Drake is cooking up more than music in 2025 — he’s blending art, aroma, and ambition in signature style. The rap icon has just dropped Summer Mink, the debut fragrance from his Better World Fragrance House, and the promo alone is turning heads. In a hilariously cinematic commercial, Drake plays a wild-eyed mad scientist tinkering with formulas before landing on the perfect scent, exclaiming: “F–k. F–k. That’s good… That’s it.”

Retailing at $148, Summer Mink will hit shelves nationwide, including Ulta Beauty locations, starting May 12. The scent, crafted by renowned perfumer Michael Carby, mixes warm creamy notes with icy spices and citrus in what’s described as a “yin-yang fusion” aimed at representing global culture.

The ad not only marks a nostalgic return to acting for the former Degrassi star, but also shows Drake flexing his entrepreneurial muscle — something he’s been doing well beyond music. With stakes in Dave’s Hot Chicken (valued near $1.3 billion) and even a lifeline investment in Italy’s Venezia FC, Drake’s business empire is as bold as his beats.

And yes, the music’s coming too. During a livestream with Adin Ross, Drake confirmed a new solo album is underway, calling it “a slap” and hinting at a deeper, more personal tone. After the massive success of $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, fans are eager for what the Toronto heavyweight has to say on his own again.

As he steps into a “new chapter,” both sonically and as a cultural tastemaker, Drake’s latest moves prove he’s not just adapting to the moment — he’s defining it.