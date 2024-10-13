Stevie Nicks Returns to SNL with Powerful Performances of “The Lighthouse” and “Edge of Seventeen

The Fleetwood Mac legend stuns with a pro-women anthem and a classic hit in her first SNL appearance since 1983.

On October 12th, Stevie Nicks made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 1983, performing as the musical guest alongside host Ariana Grande. Nicks delivered two standout performances, beginning with her latest single, “The Lighthouse,” a stirring anthem for women’s rights. Co-produced by Dave Cobb and Sheryl Crow, the song reflects Nicks’ response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as she sings, “All the rights that you had yesterday, are taken away.”

In a recent interview, Nicks expressed how much performing on SNL still makes her nervous, calling it “bigger than a stadium show” because of its global reach. Despite her nerves, she returned later in the evening to deliver an electrifying rendition of her iconic 1981 hit, “Edge of Seventeen,” reminding audiences of her lasting impact on music.

Host Ariana Grande also brought energy to the episode, opening with musical impressions and starring in sketches. The episode also featured a humorous Family Feud parody, with Maya Rudolph reprising her role as Kamala Harris.