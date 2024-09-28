Steve Aoki and Koven Unleash Epic Collaboration “Nervous System” on Monstercat

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki has teamed up with Drum & Bass powerhouse Koven for their explosive debut collaboration, “Nervous System,” released on Monstercat. First premiered during Aoki’s electrifying set at Tomorrowland, the track sent the crowd into a frenzy with its hard-hitting basslines and infectious energy. This monumental partnership is set to bridge the gap between mainstream EDM and the rising Drum & Bass genre, pushing both into new heights across North America and beyond.

“Nervous System” combines the signature strengths of both artists: Aoki’s genre-bending production style and Koven’s cinematic breaks and iconic vocals. The track’s relentless energy and driving beats showcase why Drum & Bass is becoming a major force in the global dance music scene. With Drum & Bass gaining traction, this collaboration comes at the perfect time to help the genre receive the recognition it deserves in the U.S.

Steve Aoki, known for his boundary-pushing collaborations with the likes of BTS, Linkin Park, and Lil Uzi Vert, continues to redefine electronic music. His legendary live performances, including his viral cake-throwing antics, have packed major festivals like Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza, while his tireless work ethic has seen him perform over 200 shows a year. Beyond the music, Aoki has helped shape the electronic scene through his entrepreneurial efforts, launching careers for artists such as The Chainsmokers and The Bloody Beetroots.

Koven, meanwhile, has been a leading force in Drum & Bass, rising to the top with their cinematic sound and award-winning vocals. The duo has been lighting up global festivals, and their hit debut album Butterfly Effect has garnered millions of streams. With collaborations and remixes for industry giants like ODESZA, Tiesto, and Flux Pavilion, Koven is at the forefront of the Drum & Bass explosion.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aoki said, “Working with Koven on ‘Nervous System’ was an amazing experience. Their energy brought a unique vibe to the track, and we created something that represents the best of both worlds.”

Koven added, “Collaborating with Steve had been a long-time goal, and the result is something we are incredibly proud of. The experience of working with him was incredible, and we can’t wait for our fans to hear this.”

Stream “Nervous System” now and experience the epic fusion of Steve Aoki and Koven’s worlds.