SOPHIE’s Final Album: A Posthumous Masterpiece Now Available for Streaming

SOPHIE’s posthumous final album has officially been released on digital streaming platforms, allowing fans to experience the visionary artist’s last musical creations. Titled simply SOPHIE, this self-titled record features a collection of collaborations with some of her closest friends and peers, including Kim Petras, Evita Manji, Bibi Bourelly, and Cecile Believe.

Released via Future Classic and Transgressive, SOPHIE is more than just a tribute; it’s a celebration of an artist who reshaped the boundaries of pop, electronic, and experimental music. The album is divided into four distinct sections, each offering a different sonic experience—ranging from ambient soundscapes to uplifting club beats, harder techno, and emotional pop tracks. Spanning 16 tracks, the album includes previously-released singles like “Berlin Nightmare” featuring Evita Manji and “One More Time” featuring Popstar.

Hannah Diamond, who worked closely with SOPHIE on the album’s track “Always and Forever,” shared, “It ended up being the last ever day that I saw her in person.” Diamond’s words capture the profound emotional depth that runs through the album, which resonates with both personal reflection and artistic vision.

Since SOPHIE’s untimely passing in January 2021 due to a tragic accident, the music world has continued to celebrate her groundbreaking contributions. Alongside posthumous releases like “Berlin Nightmare,” SOPHIE’s influence has been immortalized with an asteroid named in her honor by the International Astronomical Union, and even a dedicated Google Doodle.

Now, fans can immerse themselves in SOPHIE’s final musical offering, a testament to her enduring legacy in the world of music. Stream the full album today and explore the final chapters of a truly innovative artist whose spirit lives on through her sound.