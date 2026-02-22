Verve Records continues its mission to bridge the gap between golden-era soul and modern dance floors. The label just released the Solomun Nina Simone remix of the 1965 classic “Take Care Of Business,” marking a standout moment in their ongoing reinterpretation series. While many producers struggle to balance iconic vocals with club-ready beats, Solomun treats the source material with a level of restraint that highlights his maturity as a curator.
A Masterclass in Melodic House Production
Instead of cluttering the arrangement with aggressive drops, Solomun builds the track around a persistent, melodic bassline. He places Nina’s commanding vocal performance at the absolute center of the mix. A deliberate synth line unfolds slowly throughout the track, providing a lush backdrop that feels both modern and timeless.
The production stays away from high-energy euphoria, opting instead for a hypnotic, “soothing” groove. This minimalist precision ensures that the soulful ethos of the original remains intact while giving DJs a sophisticated tool for sunset sets or intimate club environments.
The Nina Simone Reinterpretation Series Expands
This release serves as a precursor to a larger project from Verve Records. The label confirmed an impressive roster of contributors for upcoming installments, including:
Mochakk
DESIREE
Austin Millz
Supershy
Antdot
Global Tour Dates
The release coincides with a massive touring schedule for the Diynamic label boss. Fans can catch Solomun performing this remix live at upcoming dates in Ibiza, New York, Paris, Munich, and Las Vegas.
The Solomun Nina Simone remix is currently available on all major streaming platforms, with a limited physical vinyl release available via Verve Records.