Electronic music titan Solomun has joined forces with SNK to deliver a standout entry for the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves soundtrack. His new single, Don’t Give Up, released September 5, 2025, blends cinematic tension with club-ready power — a perfect fit for both the dance floor and the game’s battle arenas.

A Slow-Burning, Cinematic Club Cut

Whereas others release all their punches at the start, Don’t Give Up is a gradual build-up. Solomun lays the groundwork for a brooding atmosphere with slow-building rhythms and minimalist synths, holding back enough to reward close listeners with a shuddering, climactic conclusion.

The payoff is a dark, but kinetic piece of music, as well suited to a packed Ibiza nightclub as it is to accompanying the high-tension chaos of FATAL FURY’s fight scenes.

As Solomun himself describes:

It was a total joy to produce this track and to bring it to life with the right visuals in my set at the Sphere in Vegas. To me, it’s all about being able to have that balance of the perfect sound, the vibe that hits you — and not forgetting that it has to work on the dance floor.”

Solomun’s Prolific 2025 Run

Don’t Give Up is a career year for Solomun. His Solomun +1 residency in Ibiza’s Pacha, a string of headline festival performances, and recent releases — like a remix of Empire of the Sun’s Television and Love Recycled 4 — have kept him atop global electronic music. This one proves that even when he lowers his voice to a darker, more mellow register, Solomun’s vow to bring quality and innovation is never broken.

Fatal Fury OST: Pushing the Bar

The FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves soundtrack continues to push boundaries, blending genre-defining gameplay with cutting-edge electronic music. Curated by Salvatore Ganacci, the project has already featured top-tier contributions from Alok, Alan Walker, ARTBAT, Steve Aoki, and R3HAB.

Issued by SNK in collaboration with MAHOOL, a Saudi label on the forefront of global club culture, the single further solidifies the OST as one of the most ambitious electronic music gaming crossovers in recent history.