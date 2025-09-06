The Weeknd concluded his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in style on September 3, 2025, by surprising fans with a gift: the brand-new song, Closing Night. The tour’s closing night happened at the Alamodome in San Antonio and became the finale of a 110 worldwide stadium concert tour that began in July 2022.

Once planned as the After Hours Tour in 2020, the tour was postponed and restructured amidst the pandemic—and became one of the largest tours of the modern era.

A Hidden Track Gets Its Moment

Closing Night isn’t entirely foreign to dedicated fans. The song previously appeared in early 2025 on special physical pressings of The Weeknd’s album Hurry Up Tomorrow specifically the Japanese pressing and a limited Pharrell-designed pressing released exclusively by his online boutique. Until now, it hasn’t been issued on streaming platforms.

The song was written by Swedish House Mafia and gives the album’s epilogue on those releases, a reflective contrast to Opening Night. Although a couple of fans complain they miss the impact of the original closing track, the vast majority agree that it gives the album’s narrative a satisfyingly textured conclusion.

Themes and Closing Night Sound Tracker

Musically, it aims for subdued synth textures and introspective mood, demonstrating The Weeknd’s expertise in combining intimacy with grandiose production. Lyrically, the song mirrors Opening Night but explores darker terrain—highlighting toxic relationship patterns, like phone infatuation and crumbling genuine communication.

If Closing Night is Abel Tesfaye’s swansong as The Weeknd, fans will treasure it as a climactic and appropriate goodbye to a period of pop music.

A CCORDING TO AUDRIES DENNARD

In With over two years on tour, record-breaking ticket sales, and an on-time finale song released with his final performance, The Weeknd has formally cemented his place as among the most ambitious and theatrical acts of his generation. Whether Closing Night is the actual culmination of “The Weeknd” persona remains to be seen—but for the moment, it closes the chapter on a high.