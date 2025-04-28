SOFI TUKKER Announce New Album ‘butter’: A Brazilian Jazz Journey

SOFI TUKKER are stepping into a vibrant new era with the announcement of their upcoming album, butter, set for release on May 16, 2025. Following the critical success of their 2024 project Bread, the duo — Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern — now reimagine their sound through a rich Brazilian lens, trading their signature dance and EDM beats for acoustic textures, samba rhythms, and bossa nova melodies.

Recorded entirely in Brazil, butter pays homage to the country’s diverse musical heritage, blending traditional genres like MPB, bolero, and samba-reggae with a modern, global flair. The album is described as an alter-ego companion to Bread, offering an organic, jazz-infused counterpart to its electronic predecessor.

The first taste of this colorful new chapter will arrive on May 2 with the single “Bread,” featuring the legendary Seu Jorge. Building on the success of previous Brazilian-influenced tracks like “Brazilian Soul,” the duo leans fully into their love for tropical sounds, creating an album full of warmth, rhythm, and emotion.

In addition to reworking fan favorites such as “Throw Some Ass,” “Woof,” and “Spiral” into acoustic gems, SOFI TUKKER are documenting their journey with an intimate short-form docuseries, revealing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the making of butter.

2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for the pair. Alongside select shows across the U.S., they will bring their butter experience to the iconic Newport Jazz Festival this August, promising performances that bridge past and present in dazzling new ways. With butter, SOFI TUKKER continue to prove they’re unafraid to evolve, daring to turn the familiar into something wholly unexpected.