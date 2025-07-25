Slipknot Celebrate 25 Years with Explosive Self-Titled Reissue

Slipknot are marking 25 years of sonic carnage with Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) — a massive reissue of their groundbreaking 1999 debut album, arriving September 5 via Roadrunner Records. The expanded deluxe release features 59 tracks, including 40 never-before-heard demos, alternate mixes, and explosive live recordings, all spread across six LPs.

The anniversary set arrives with new artwork, rare archival images, and nine collectible photo cards celebrating the masked nine. Among the most talked-about elements: a limited run of “blood-filled” vinyl, released through the band’s secretive site 742617000027.net, which sold out instantly and crashed the website. A broader release includes blood-splattered vinyl (limited to 1,899 copies), with digital, 2LP, and 2CD versions also available.

Slipknot have already teased fans with a chilling unreleased demo of “Prosthetics,” predating their infamous Indigo Ranch sessions with Ross Robinson. This early version strips the song down to its rawest form, revealing the primal rage and experimental roots that would define the band’s debut.

Fans can also expect previously unheard demos of “Wait and Bleed” and “Spit It Out,” legendary Indigo Ranch mixes, and live sets from Slipknot’s meteoric rise, including a 1999 show in Hartford and massive UK/Iowa gigs from 2000.

Guitarist Jim Root reflected: “We had no idea what would come after that first record. We just wanted people to hear it.” That humble beginning led to over 30 million albums sold, 14 platinum certifications, and a Grammy win — making Slipknot a defining force in modern metal.

The 25th anniversary celebration includes the sold-out “Here Comes The Pain” world tour, featuring classic setlists and a Knotfest Iowa homecoming show that brought everything full circle.