Skrillex Joins Jamie xx for Explosive B2B Set at London’s LIDO Festival 2025

LIDO Festival 2025 just raised the stakes for this summer’s festival circuit. Set across two weekends in London’s iconic Victoria Park, the event will now feature a high-octane back-to-back set between Jamie xx and Skrillex on Saturday, June 7.

This surprise collaboration joins an already stacked lineup curated by Jamie xx himself, featuring Nia Archives, Sampha, Romy, Arca, Panda Bear, and DJ Harvey, who will deliver a three-hour set under Jamie’s renowned “The Floor” residency banner. New additions also include B2B sets from Shy FX with Tim Reaper and Todd Edwards with Bullet Tooth, adding even more excitement to the festival’s debut.

Jamie xx expressed his enthusiasm about returning to perform in his hometown: “It’s always an exciting prospect playing in my home town. Having done The Floor and Alexandra Palace this year, it’s time for something else!”

This marks Jamie xx’s first major festival headline since the release of his critically acclaimed album In Waves in September — his first solo LP since 2015’s In Colour.

Beyond the music, LIDO Festival emphasizes sustainability and community involvement, collaborating with East London Arts and Music to provide students hands-on experience in festival production.

With the addition of Skrillex, a genre-defying force in electronic music, Jamie xx’s curated day is shaping up to be one of the most innovative and electric performances of the season.