Sia & David Guetta Reunite for New Anthem Beautiful People

Sia and David Guetta are back together with Beautiful People, a euphoric dance anthem that continues their legacy of unforgettable collaborations. The powerhouse duo, known for hits like Titanium, Flames, Bang My Head, and She Wolf, have once again combined forces to create an uplifting track that’s bound to dominate dance floors worldwide.

Guetta expressed his excitement about working with Sia again, calling her “one of the greatest voices and songwriters of our generation.” Their creative chemistry, which first sparked in 2011 with Titanium, remains as strong as ever, delivering yet another anthemic hit.

The track blends Sia’s signature powerhouse vocals with Guetta’s electrifying production, delivering a euphoric dance anthem that’s set to dominate playlists and clubs worldwide. With their history of creating unforgettable hits, Beautiful People promises to be yet another chart-topping success.

