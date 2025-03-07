R3HAB & Skytech Drop Festival-Ready Anthem ‘Hypnotising’

R3HAB and Skytech are back with Hypnotising, a high-energy festival anthem marking their 10-year journey of collaborations. Released on STMPD RCRDS, this electrifying track fuses big-room house with euphoric melodies and a powerful bassline, making it an instant favorite among dance music fans.

Having previously teamed up on hits like Tiger, Fuego, and Run Free (Countdown) with Tiësto, the duo’s seamless synergy is on full display. Hypnotising has already been tested on massive stages worldwide, with Martin Garrix among the first to champion it during his festival sets, generating massive anticipation among fans.

R3HAB, making his debut on STMPD RCRDS, expressed excitement about the track’s reception, calling it his “first club single of the year” and one of his most requested IDs. Skytech echoed the sentiment, highlighting the track’s energy and crowd connection.

With its infectious vocal riffs and a massive drop, Hypnotising is destined to be a dancefloor staple. Whether blasting at festivals or club sets, this collaboration proves that R3HAB and Skytech are still at the top of their game.