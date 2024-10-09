Shingo Nakamura Preserves His Signature Sound with New Album ‘Solace’

Shingo Nakamura, Japan’s leading melodic house producer, continues his global rise with the release of his highly-anticipated studio album ‘Solace‘ on Monstercat Silk. Known for his signature piano-driven melodies and emotive soundscapes, Shingo has gained a massive following, not only in Japan but also in North America, where he’s garnered sold-out shows and significant media attention.

In 2023, Shingo ranked as the third most-played artist on SiriusXM Chill, and his music has been featured on Billboard and Forbes. His upcoming ‘Solace’ album launch show on October 10th at Elsewhere in New York has already sold out, and he is preparing for his biggest headline show to date at Audio in San Francisco on November 9th.

After the isolation of the pandemic, Shingo found new inspiration in live performances, reconnecting with his fans through his deeply emotional and progressive house tracks. His latest album, ‘Solace,’ is an exploration of these live moments and the solace he found in sharing them. The 14-track project features collaborations with artists like BT, Mango, Nina Carr, and Jordin Post, blending global influences to create a truly international sonic journey.

Featuring pre-released tracks like “Prism” and “Come Closer,” the album captures Shingo’s ability to evoke deep emotions through melodic, organic house music. The title track “Solace,” featuring Mango and singer-songwriter Nina Carr, reflects on love’s uncertainty and the comfort found in vulnerability.

Shingo Nakamura’s ‘Solace’ is available now, and fans can experience his live shows across the US in cities like Dallas, Seattle, and Portland this fall, with more performances planned for December. With his unique blend of Japanese and American styles, ‘Solace’ promises to be a musical journey for all listeners.

Catch Shingo live on his North American tour and join him as he continues to make his mark in the global electronic music scene. Tickets are available for purchase here.