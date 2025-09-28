Selena Gomez is officially married. The global pop star and actress tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in an intimate yet star-studded California wedding.

The news quickly spread after Gomez shared a romantic series of photos and videos with her 417 million Instagram followers, confirming the ceremony with a simple caption: “9.27.25 🤍”.

- Advertisement -

A Wedding Full of Meaning and Style

The celebration took place at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California. Gomez stunned in a custom halter-neck satin gown designed by Ralph Lauren, carrying a delicate lily of the valley bouquet. Blanco kept things classic in a black tuxedo, with one intimate video capturing Gomez fixing his bowtie before they shared a sweet kiss.

Photographer and artist Petra Collins captured the dreamy visuals, giving fans a glimpse into a wedding that felt both elegant and personal.

Famous Guests in Attendance

The ceremony was far from a quiet affair. According to Vogue and US media outlets, around 170 guests were present. Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift was spotted celebrating with the couple, alongside Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The guest list reflected Gomez’s deep ties in both the entertainment and music industries, further underscoring the event as one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of the year.

From Studio Collaborators to Soulmates

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story blends music and romance. The two first met when Gomez was a teenager, introduced through her mother to jumpstart her early music career. Blanco later worked on her 2015 album Revival, and their professional bond deepened with collaborations like “I Can’t Get Enough” (2019) and “Single Soon” (2023).

They went public with their relationship in 2023, confirming their engagement by December 2024. Earlier this year, they released their joint album I Said I Love You First, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — Gomez’s highest debut yet.

In a candid Spotify conversation around the album, Blanco revealed how many of their songs began with Gomez’s offhand remarks: “Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I would always open my phone and be like, ‘That’s such a good line for a song.’”

- Advertisement -

A Bride Who’s Never Been More Certain

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Gomez admitted she was “excited beyond words” to marry Blanco. Speaking in an interview, she said: “I just have never really felt so sure about something — and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”

Her certainty came through in the wedding itself, a heartfelt occasion that blended glamour, intimacy, and deep personal history.

A New Chapter for Selena and Benny

With their marriage, Gomez and Blanco open a new chapter both personally and professionally. Fans are already speculating on whether the couple will continue making music together — or if their next collaboration will be navigating married life in the spotlight.

For now, Gomez and Blanco are soaking up the joy of the moment, sharing glimpses of their big day that already feel iconic in pop culture history.

✅ Takeaway: Selena Gomez’s California wedding to Benny Blanco wasn’t just a romantic milestone — it was the culmination of years of friendship, creativity, and shared passion for music. From their collaborative beginnings to a star-filled ceremony, their union feels like the perfect encore.

FAQ Section

When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get married?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in California. Who designed Selena Gomez’s wedding dress?

Selena Gomez wore a custom halter-neck satin gown designed by Ralph Lauren. Which celebrities attended Selena Gomez’s wedding?

Guests included Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.