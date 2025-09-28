South London singer-songwriter Lola Young suffered a frightening onstage collapse on Saturday night (Sept. 27) during her set at the All Things Go Festival in New York City. The 24-year-old artist, known for her raw honesty in both her music and public persona, was carried offstage after falling mid-song — leaving fans and fellow performers deeply concerned.

The Incident at Forest Hills Stadium

Performing at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, Young delivered a powerful start to her set with tracks from her latest album I’m Only F**king Myself. Songs including “Spiders” and “Dealer” showcased her vocal strength, but those present noticed she appeared flushed and emotional.

Midway through performing her single “Conceited,” Young stopped briefly to interact with her keyboardist before collapsing backward onstage. Her band and security immediately rushed to her side, carrying her off after she was down for nearly half a minute.

- Advertisement -

The stunned audience remained quiet before clapping supportively as music played over the speakers. Later in the evening, fellow performer Doechii addressed the crowd, leading them in a heartfelt cheer:

“She’s an incredibly talented artist… Let’s wish her the best. Say, ‘We love you, Lola.’ I want her to hear that and feel that.”

Lola Young’s Update to Fans

Within hours of the health scare, Young reached out directly to fans via Instagram Stories:

“For anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support.”

Her message brought relief to fans worldwide, who had flooded social media with messages of concern after videos of the incident surfaced.

A Difficult Weekend for the Rising Star

The collapse came just one day after Young’s team canceled her scheduled performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert in New Jersey, an event tied to mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Manager Nick Shymansky explained in an Instagram post that the decision was made for Young’s wellbeing, citing a “sensitive matter” and adding:

“Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

During her set in Queens, Young herself acknowledged recent struggles, telling the audience:

“Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here. I wanted to perform, and I didn’t want to wallow in my sadness. Sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Rising Career, Honest Conversations

Young’s vulnerability has always been part of her artistry. The singer-songwriter first broke through with viral hit “Messy”, later collaborating with Tyler, the Creator and making appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and at Coachella.

- Advertisement -

Her new album I’m Only F**king Myself delves into themes of heartbreak, identity, and survival — echoing her candid discussions about living with schizoaffective disorder, ADHD, and past struggles with substance use.

Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year, Young emphasized the importance of treating physical and mental health equally:

“We should make sure physical health and mental health are viewed on par.”

While Lola Young’s sudden collapse at All Things Go Festival was a jarring moment, her quick recovery and reassurance brought comfort to fans and peers alike. The incident highlights both the immense pressures of performing at a high level and the importance of open conversations around mental and physical wellbeing.

As her star continues to rise, Young’s candor about her struggles may prove just as influential as her music — reminding fans that even breakout artists are human first.

FAQ Section :

Why did Lola Young collapse at All Things Go Festival?

Lola Young collapsed mid-song during her set at the New York festival due to a health issue. She later assured fans that she is now doing okay. What did Lola Young say after her collapse?

Lola Young posted on Instagram that she is “doing okay” and thanked fans for their support after the incident. What is Lola Young’s latest album?

Lola Young’s latest album is I’m Only F**king Myself, featuring tracks like “Spiders,” “Dealer,” and “Conceited.”