Lola Young Drops Explosive New Single “d£aler” Ahead of Bold Upcoming Album

British singer-songwriter Lola Young returns with one of her boldest statements to date: her electrifying new single “d£aler”, out now via Island/Day One. The gritty, emotionally charged track marks the lead single from her highly anticipated sophomore album “I’m Only Fucking Myself,” due out September 19.

Produced by Manuka and SOLOMONOPHONIC—known for their work with Doja Cat and SZA—“d£aler” is a haunting, slow-burning anthem that dives headfirst into themes of self-destruction and emotional manipulation. Lola’s raw, unfiltered vocal performance stands front and center, drenched in pain, desire, and defiance.

The track has already earned an unexpected and powerful co-sign from Elton John, who called it “the biggest smash I’ve heard in years.” Speaking on his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music 1, the music icon didn’t hold back:

“I’d bet my house on this. It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe how good it is.”

Lola describes her upcoming album as “my own ode to self-destruction—my chance to drag myself back from the edge.” It’s a concept that runs deeply through “d£aler,” a track that brings together dark pop, alternative R&B, and her signature unfiltered lyricism.

The single follows the success of her previous tracks “One Thing” and “Not Like That Anymore,” both praised for challenging gender norms and exploring sexual agency. But “d£aler” takes Lola’s artistic vision to a darker and more mature place—one that’s resonating powerfully with listeners and critics alike.

Already hailed for her viral breakout “Messy” from her debut album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, Lola Young is stepping into a bold new era. If “d£aler” is the warning shot, then “I’m Only Fucking Myself” is shaping up to be the war cry.