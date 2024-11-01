Scissor Sisters Announce 2025 Reunion Tour for 20th Anniversary of Debut Album

Scissor Sisters are officially reuniting for a 2025 tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album! This will be the band’s first tour since their hiatus in 2012. Starting in Nottingham on May 16, the tour will span multiple U.K. and Irish cities, wrapping up in Dublin on May 28. Joining Scissor Sisters as the opening act is Alison Goldfrapp, making this a highly anticipated event for fans of queer pop and electro music.

Reflecting on the reunion, lead singer Jake Shears shared, “Watching our Live at The O2 concert film during lockdown reminded us of the magic we created back then. It’s exciting to celebrate the album that pushed queer pop into the mainstream, and reconnecting with fans during that screening reignited our passion for performing together.”

The anniversary tour will feature the Scissor Sisters debut album played in its entirety, including fan-favorite hits like “Laura,” “Take Your Mama,” and “Filthy/Gorgeous.” Though original vocalist Ana Matronic won’t be joining due to her own career commitments, her well-wishes and spirit will be with the band throughout the tour.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, so don’t miss the chance to join Scissor Sisters in reliving a landmark era in pop history! Check out the full tour dates below and mark your calendar for this unforgettable event.

Scissor Sisters’ 2025 U.K. tour dates:

May 16: Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

May 17: Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

May 19: Bournemouth (International Centre)

May 20: Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

May 21: Manchester (Co-op Live)

May 23: London (O2 Arena)

May 24: Leeds (First Direct Arena)

May 25: Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

May 27: Belfast (SSE Arena)

May 28: Dublin (3Arena)