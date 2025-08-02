Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Man’s Best Friend Full Tracklist Ahead of August 2025 Album Drop

Sabrina Carpenter has officially lifted the curtain on her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, set to release on August 29, 2025, via Island Records. The full 12-song tracklist was revealed in a creatively nostalgic Instagram post, where Carpenter showcased the song titles handwritten on a paper stained with red liquid—a visual nod to the album’s emotional undertones.

For weeks, the pop icon engaged fans in the rollout, unveiling each track with a golden retriever puppy seated in a director’s chair embroidered with a song title. The final song, aptly named Tears, was revealed by Carpenter herself in the same format, completing the interactive experience.

“Thank you to all my beautiful perfect fans that helped me reveal the tracklist for Man’s Best Friend,” Carpenter wrote. “Can’t believe the album will be in your ears in exactly 4 weeks.”

So far, fans have only heard Manchild, the album’s lead single released in June 2025, which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidified Carpenter’s growing dominance in pop.

Other confirmed titles include My Man on Willpower, Sugar Talking, We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, Nobody’s Son, Never Getting Laid, When Did You Get Hot?, Go Go Juice, Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry, House Tour, and Goodbye.

With a blend of cheeky titles, raw emotion, and pop polish, Man’s Best Friend promises to be one of 2025’s most talked-about pop releases. Fans are counting down the days to hear what surprises Carpenter has in store next.