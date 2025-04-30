Roskilde Festival 2025 Lineup Ignites Global Buzz with Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo & Nine Inch Nails

The Roskilde Festival 2025 lineup is here—and it’s an eclectic, globe-spanning celebration of sound that promises to make this summer’s edition one for the books. Returning to Denmark from June 28 to July 5, the 53rd installment of Europe’s iconic non-profit event features 185 artists from 45 countries across four explosive nights of music.

Charli XCX kicks things off on July 2, bringing her hyperpop-fueled charisma to the stage alongside Deftones, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Shaboozey, Tierra Whack, and more. Stormzy headlines night two, backed by a fearless fusion of grime, alt-pop, and avant-garde with FKA Twigs, Beabadoobee, Arca, Bright Eyes, and Knocked Loose joining the charge.

July 4 welcomes Olivia Rodrigo, fresh off her global GUTS domination, sharing the spotlight with Jamie XX, Schoolboy Q, Doechii, and Faye Webster. Closing out the festival on July 5, Nine Inch Nails return to bring industrial fire, joined by Tyla, Anohni and the Johnsons, The Raveonettes, Flo, Lucy Dacus, and Anoushka Shankar.

- Advertisement -

Roskilde isn’t just about star power—this year’s edition also champions emerging talent from every continent, making room for artists like Kenny (Gilli and Benny Jamz), MRCY, Astrid Sonne, and Rachel Chinouriri. The “First Days” pre-festival run from June 29 to July 1 and will spotlight up-and-comers like Aman Naseer, Bette, DJ G2G, and Boy With Apple.

“Our 2025 lineup is a sonic time capsule,” said head of music Thomas Sønderby Jepsen. “It captures where we are—and where we’re going.”

Whether you’re into post-punk, pop, hip-hop, jazz, or noise, Roskilde 2025 promises an experience that’s more than a festival—it’s a cultural movement. Tickets are already flying. Don’t blink.