Diddy Triggers Legal Firestorm with Gag Order Request Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs has ignited yet another legal controversy—this time by triggering a courtroom battle over free speech. As jury selection looms for his federal sex trafficking trial, Combs’ legal team has formally requested a sweeping gag order to silence attorneys representing his alleged victims, including high-profile lawyers Douglas Wigdor and Lisa Bloom.

Filed on April 28, the motion claims that continued public commentary from opposing counsel could prejudice the jury pool and threaten Diddy’s right to a fair trial. “Absent a Court order,” his attorneys wrote, “the publicity will not only continue but escalate.” They specifically target Wigdor—who represents Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura—for previous statements made about a disturbing hotel surveillance video from 2016, which the court has deemed admissible.

Bloom, who represents two other accusers including former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, responded sharply: “How hypocritical that Mr. Combs and his attorneys, having made public statements many times, now want to silence me.”

The gag order request comes as prosecutors filed a third superseding indictment adding fresh charges of sex trafficking and prostitution. The new complaint alleges Combs ran a predatory criminal enterprise from 2004 to 2024, using his music empire as a front for drug-fueled exploitation.

In response, Diddy’s team claims much of the conduct was consensual and accuses the prosecution of withholding evidence until the last minute. They argue the rush to trial compromises his defense preparation.

Diddy remains in custody at a Brooklyn detention center, with jury selection scheduled for May 5. The legal back-and-forth is intensifying, but one thing is clear: the courtroom drama surrounding the Bad Boy mogul is only just beginning.