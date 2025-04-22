Rosé Shines with Coldplay in Seoul with Surprise “APT.” Performance

In a night that instantly became K-pop history, BLACKPINK’s Rosé made a surprise appearance at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert in Goyang, South Korea on April 22, performing her smash solo hit “APT.” for a crowd of over 50,000 fans.

Rosé, dressed in a shimmering silver jacket, lit up the Goyang Stadium stage with her captivating energy, singing the infectious chorus of “APT.” before Coldplay’s Chris Martin joined in for the second verse — originally performed by Bruno Mars on the studio version. With fans singing every word, the stadium transformed into a euphoric sea of voices and light.

The performance marked one of the most memorable moments of Coldplay’s six-night run in Korea, part of their global Music of the Spheres Tour, and came just days after BTS’ Jin also joined the band on stage. Rosé’s appearance wasn’t announced beforehand, making the surprise even more electric.

“APT.,” featured on Rosé’s debut album Rosie, has already reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the Global 200 for 12 weeks, solidifying her as a solo powerhouse during BLACKPINK’s hiatus.

Coldplay, no strangers to collaboration with K-pop royalty — including BTS and now Rosé — continue to build bridges across genres and continents. With just two performances left in Korea, fans are buzzing about what final surprises might be in store.

This wasn’t just a concert. It was a moment — unexpected, emotional, and unforgettable.