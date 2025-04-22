back to top
Latin Grammy Awards 2025 Return to Las Vegas With a Star-Studded Celebration

The 26th Annual Latin Grammys head back to Sin City this November, promising a week full of music, legends, and unforgettable performances.

By Hit Channel
The Latin Grammy Awards 2025 will officially make their long-awaited return to Las Vegas on November 13, lighting up the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 15th time in the event’s history. After recent stops in Seville and Miami, the 26th edition of Latin music’s biggest night is bringing its electric energy back to Sin City.

Led by Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, this year’s ceremony will anchor a full week of Latin Grammy-branded events, including the Special Awards Ceremony, Leading Ladies of Entertainment, and the star-studded Person of the Year Gala. It’s a week where legends meet the next generation, and the passion for Latin music pulses through every corner of Las Vegas.

The three-hour live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET via TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms, preceded by a one-hour pre-show at 7 p.m. ET. According to Ignacio Meyer, president of Univision Networks Group, the network aims to deliver “unparalleled coverage,” elevating the voices and stories that define the global Latin soundscape.

Nominations drop September 17, after a first round of voting from July 28 to August 8. The final round runs October 1–13, setting the stage for a glittering night filled with world premieres, iconic tributes, and culture-defining moments.

As Latin music continues to break global records, the 2025 Latin Grammys promise more than just a show — they’re a movement. Las Vegas, get ready for the rhythm.

