Lady Gaga Adds 7 New Dates to 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour in San Francisco & L.A.

Lady Gaga is keeping the chaos coming. Fresh off her show-stealing sets at Coachella 2025, the global superstar has just announced seven new North American dates for her Mayhem Ball Tour — marking her first arena tour in seven years.

The latest additions include three nights at the Chase Center in San Francisco on July 22, 24, and 26, and four shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on July 28, 29, August 1, and August 2.

This announcement follows rave reviews from her Coachella performance, which Billboard described as a “spellbinding and ominous” spectacle that blurred the lines between concert, performance art, and raw commentary on fame.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available through a series of pre-sales beginning Thursday, April 24, with an artist pre-sale launching Monday, April 28 at 12 PM local time. The general sale opens Tuesday, April 29 at 12 PM local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access now.

The Mayhem Ball Tour officially kicks off April 26 in Mexico City, followed by a beachside bash in Rio de Janeiro and a run of four nights in Singapore. The North American leg launches July 16 in Las Vegas, with this expansion pushing the tour into blockbuster territory — Billboard projects potential grosses exceeding $100 million.

For tickets, tour info, and the full updated list of Gaga’s Mayhem Ball 2025 dates, click here.

Mayhem Ball Tour North American Dates :

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (New)

July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (New)

July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (New)

July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (New)

July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (New)

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (New)

Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (New)

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center