back to top
Greek Edition

ROSÉ Reflects on Fame, Anonymity & Growth Ahead of BLACKPINK’s Historic 2025 Comeback

From disguises in public to Grammy dreams, the BLACKPINK star opens up about identity, inspiration, and returning stronger than ever with the group’s ‘DEADLINE’ world tour.

By Echo Langford
In
K-Pop
Rosé

As BLACKPINK prepares for one of the most anticipated comebacks in K-pop history, ROSÉ is stepping into the spotlight with a powerful blend of introspection and creative renewal. In a candid new cover story for Dazed, the singer opens up about fame, identity, and her journey both as a solo artist and as one-fourth of the world’s biggest girl group.

The ‘DEADLINE’ world tour, set to launch in July 2025, marks BLACKPINK’s return after over a year of solo pursuits. The tour will see ROSÉ, JENNIE, LISA, and JISOO reunite on stages across South Korea, Europe, the UK, North America, and Asia—including two monumental nights at Wembley Stadium.

“It feels like we’re coming back to each other with good energy,” ROSÉ says. “Each of us has gone out, been inspired, learned so much about ourselves… and now we’re returning stronger.”

- Advertisement -

That personal evolution is clearly reflected in ROSÉ’s solo career. Her debut album, Rosie, arrived in December with widespread acclaim. The project’s standout track, “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars, made history by spending 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, and has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify—faster than any K-pop single to date.

Yet, for all the success, ROSÉ reflects on the cost of global fame. In a surprising revelation, she recounted the time she disguised herself as an elderly woman just to walk the streets unnoticed. “It was really, really intense,” she shared, admitting the experience was both freeing and terrifying. “Freedom means being anonymous.”

She also spoke about the “fear of being misunderstood,” the mental toll of constant scrutiny, and her desire to one day win a Grammy—not for herself alone, but for her fans and community. “That’s the first thing I want,” she noted. “Whatever awards come after would just feel extra rewarding.”

With renewed vision, a wildly successful solo chapter, and BLACKPINK’s most ambitious tour to date on the horizon, ROSÉ’s journey is far from over. If anything, it’s just beginning—on her own terms.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, May 30, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved