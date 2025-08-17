Ronnie Rondell Jr., Pink Floyd Stuntman, Dies at 88

Ronnie Rondell Jr., the Stuntman Behind Pink Floyd’s Iconic Album Cover, Dies at 88

A Hollywood career built on fire and fearlessness

Ronnie Rondell Jr., the Hollywood stuntman immortalized on the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1975 album Wish You Were Here, has passed away at the age of 88. He died on August 12 at a senior living facility in Missouri, leaving behind a remarkable career that spanned five decades.

Born in Hollywood in 1937, Rondell began acting as a teenager before transitioning into stunt work in the 1950s. His athleticism and daring spirit made him a sought-after performer on both television and film. Over the years, he worked on Spartacus, Diamonds Are Forever, The Karate Kid, Lethal Weapon, and The Towering Inferno. On television, he lent his skills to classics like Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Baywatch, and Baretta.

One of his most memorable film stunts came in Kings of the Sun (1963), when he leapt from a towering burning pole. Later, he contributed to The Matrix Reloaded (2003), returning from retirement for the film’s breathtaking car chase sequence.

The man on fire: Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here cover

While moviegoers may not know his name, music fans worldwide recognize Rondell as the businessman engulfed in flames on the cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here. Shot on the Warner Bros. lot, the photo required Rondell to wear a flame-retardant suit and protective gel before being set ablaze as he shook hands with fellow stuntman Danny Rogers.

The stunt was attempted 15 times. On the final take, a sudden gust of wind pushed the fire toward his face, burning off part of his mustache and an eyebrow. Despite the risk, Rondell remained professional. As photographer Aubrey Powell recalled, “Ronnie was very gracious about it… for him, it was all in a day’s work.”

The image became one of the most enduring visuals in rock history, forever tying Rondell’s name to Pink Floyd’s legacy.

A lasting influence on Hollywood stunts

Beyond his on-screen work, Rondell helped shape the stunt industry itself. In 1970, he co-founded Stunts Unlimited, a pioneering collective that trained and showcased Hollywood’s top stunt talent. He later worked as a stunt coordinator on productions like Batman and Robin, Star Trek: First Contact, and The Mighty Ducks.

Rondell’s dedication earned him a lifetime achievement award at the Taurus World Stunt Awards in 2004, cementing his reputation as one of the greats. Colleagues described him as a generous mentor whose daring performances and mentorship raised the bar for generations of stunt professionals.

Rondell is survived by his wife Mary, his son R.A. Rondell—also a respected stuntman and coordinator—and his grandchildren. Though he suffered injuries throughout his long career, his resilience and passion made him a legend.

As his stunt company put it: “Ronnie was not just a legend—he was legendary.”

