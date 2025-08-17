Khalid Announces After the Sun Goes Down Album

Khalid Announces After the Sun Goes Down: A Bold New Era

Khalid embraces his truth with new music

Khalid is officially entering a new chapter with his highly anticipated album After the Sun Goes Down, set for release on October 10 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. Known for soulful hits like Young Dumb & Broke and Better, the 26-year-old singer is now ready to share his most personal and unapologetic work to date.

The lead single, In Plain Sight, introduces this new era with a vibrant mix of New Jack Swing nostalgia, early 2000s pop flair, and a pulsing house beat. The music video, directed by 91 Rules, is equally daring—showcasing glass walls, bold choreography, and a confident Khalid stepping into his authentic self.

“This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely,” Khalid shared.

From privacy to empowerment

For years, Khalid carefully guarded his personal life, letting his lyrics carry the weight of introspection. That changed earlier this year when his sexuality was publicly outed. Rather than retreat, Khalid embraced the moment with honesty and pride, telling fans: “I am not ashamed of my sexuality! I am okay with me.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive, fueling his creative resurgence. Working alongside powerhouse collaborators like Julia Michaels, Tove Lo, Ryan Tedder, and Ilya, Khalid began shaping a record that balances vulnerability with empowerment.

“It was like a floodgate,” he explained. “After years of drought, it was an instant rush of creativity and inspiration.”

A fearless new sound

After the Sun Goes Down captures Khalid’s growth both musically and personally. Lush production, sensual confidence, and unapologetic queer joy pulse through the tracks, making this album a bold step forward.

“In Plain Sight” is the first taste of this transformation, blending attitude, swagger, and a celebration of self-love. Stylistically, the single nods to ‘90s R&B icons like Toni Braxton while pushing Khalid into uncharted territory.

“This time, I’m not asking for acceptance,” Khalid said. “I’m celebrating it.”

With his new album, Khalid isn’t just redefining his sound—he’s redefining himself. Fans can stream In Plain Sight now on Spotify and Apple Music and look forward to the full album drop this fall.

