Robin Schulz & Steve Aoki Drop First-Ever Collab “Bloodtype” – A Club Banger for 2025

After years of shared stages and backstage run-ins, electronic giants Robin Schulz and Steve Aoki have finally released their first official collaboration – and it’s every bit the club-ready storm fans hoped for. Their new track “Bloodtype”, out now via Warner Music, marks a high-energy convergence of two global EDM powerhouses, with LAWRENT joining the studio lineup for an added edge.

The Berlin-meets-LA-meets-London collaboration delivers an unapologetically dark and pulsating sound, pushing Schulz further into the electronic depths. Known for his melodic finesse, Schulz taps into a heavier, more raw club sound here – no doubt sparked by Aoki’s signature high-octane influence and LAWRENT’s detailed sound design.

From the first kick drum, “Bloodtype” is all tension and buildup. White noise crashes, basslines throb, and the track flirts with chaos without ever losing its grip. The vocal hook – “Imma give you my bloodtype / Baby, you’re just my bloodtype” – channels that moment of undeniable chemistry on a packed dance floor, when connection and chaos blur.

Already a fixture in Schulz’s 2025 festival sets at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, and his Ibiza Pacha residency, “Bloodtype” is becoming the defining sound of the summer. It’s more than a song – it’s a shared pulse, an anthem for nights that don’t end at sunrise.

With support acts like Topic, Icona Pop, and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano joining Schulz’s tour circuit, expect “Bloodtype” to dominate dance floors and playlists alike.