R3HAB Drops Two Explosive Singles for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Soundtrack

R3HAB is back in the arena—and this time, he’s doubling down. The globally acclaimed Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer returns to the FATAL FURY franchise with two high-powered singles, Running On Empty and No Consequence, featured on the official City of the Wolves soundtrack.

These two tracks mark R3HAB’s third contribution to the legendary fighting game series, placing him alongside some of the biggest names in electronic music, including Solomun, Alan Walker, Alok, ARTBAT, and more. Both songs are available worldwide on streaming platforms starting August 1, 2025.

The pairing of Running On Empty and No Consequence reflects a dynamic musical contrast—complementary, yet distinct. Running On Empty drives forward with raspy vocals and dramatic festival-style builds, tailor-made for mainstage mayhem. On the other hand, No Consequence delivers an emotive punch with its breakbeat rhythms and ethereal vocal processing. Despite their different energies, both tracks push the tempo over 130 BPM and inject pure adrenaline into the fight.

As FATAL FURY continues its evolution from 1991 arcade cult hit to global gaming icon, the franchise raises the bar not only in gameplay and visuals, but also in music-driven storytelling. City of the Wolves is set to feature more exclusive releases from Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Luciano, and a second drop from Solomun, building anticipation as the soundtrack unfolds.

With R3HAB’s latest additions, the FATAL FURY soundtrack becomes more than just background music—it’s part of the battle. Let the fight begin.