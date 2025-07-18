back to top
Robbie Williams Drops New Single “Spies” Ahead of 2025 Album “Britpop”

The iconic pop star blends ‘90s nostalgia with modern flair as FIFA's new Global Music Ambassador.

By Echo Langford
In
Latest Pop Music News, Interviews & Releases

Robbie Williams is back in the spotlight with “Spies”, the second official single from his upcoming studio album “Britpop”, set to release later in 2025. The track follows the edgy “Rocket”, featuring Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and the teaser “Pocket Rocket”, further building anticipation for what may be one of his most defining records in years.

“Spies” is a slick, pop-rock anthem co-written by Williams alongside Karl Brazil, Martin Terefe, and Owen Parker. Produced by the trio with Sam Miller, the song channels the energy of classic British pop with a modern edge, showcasing Robbie’s enduring vocal charisma and signature wit. Released via Columbia Records, the track positions Britpop as a love letter to the golden era of UK pop and rock, referencing the spirit of the ‘90s with a fresh twist.

Beyond his music, Robbie has taken on a new global role as FIFA’s Official Music Ambassador. The announcement came via a June 14 video call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. In this conversation, Williams also unveiled “Desire”, the new FIFA anthem featuring Italian superstar Laura Pausini. The song promises to bridge the worlds of sport and sound, reinforcing music’s role in uniting global audiences.

With “Spies”, Robbie Williams not only continues his musical evolution but also affirms his influence across entertainment and culture. As anticipation builds for Britpop, fans can expect a bold, nostalgic, and distinctly British experience — one only Robbie can deliver.

🎧 Listen now & feel the Britpop vibes:

