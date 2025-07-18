Tomorrowland Rebuilds Mainstage Overnight After Fire, Festival to Continue as Planned

In a dramatic turn of events, Tomorrowland 2025 is racing against time to rebuild its mainstage after a devastating fire destroyed the original setup late Wednesday. Overnight, construction crews arrived at the Boom, Belgium festival site and began assembling a new stage, set to span 70 meters wide and reach 8 meters high.

The Tomorrowland team worked through the night with cranes and trucks on-site, determined to launch the festival on Friday as scheduled. Although the rebuilt stage won’t match the original’s grandeur, organizers assure it will still offer an immersive and visually stunning experience.

- Advertisement -

During a press conference, Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen explained two possible outcomes. If the new stage is completed in time, the festival will open normally for all ticket holders. If not, only secondary stages will open Friday, while DreamVille campers — roughly 38,000 of them — will enjoy an exclusive performance area with DJs originally set for the mainstage.

Despite the uncertainty, the vibe at DreamVille remained upbeat. Many campers embraced the challenge, with some joking that the campsite itself had become the new mainstage. Still, questions lingered about how the temporary setup might affect the full festival experience.

Tomorrowland emphasized that safety is their top concern. The festival is guaranteed to continue, and full-scale operations are expected to return by Saturday.

This unexpected setback highlights Tomorrowland’s resilience and commitment to delivering one of the world’s most beloved electronic music events, no matter the obstacles.