Is Rihanna Headlining Glastonbury 2025? Rumors Spark Excitement Among Fans

Speculation is heating up that Rihanna could be making a long-awaited return to the stage as a Glastonbury 2025 headliner. According to reports, the global superstar is in advanced talks for a six-night residency at London Stadium, set to begin on July 4—just five days after the legendary festival wraps up.

While the residency has yet to be confirmed, a Telegraph report cites a “senior concert industry source” claiming that the shows are in the final planning stages, with an official announcement expected soon. If true, this timing could strongly hint at Rihanna’s involvement in Glastonbury, which has so far only confirmed Neil Young as a 2025 headliner.

Rihanna has never performed at Worthy Farm, making this potential appearance even more monumental. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the stage, as she hasn’t toured since the ANTI World Tour in 2016, which spanned 75 shows worldwide. Her last studio album, ANTI, was released in January that year, leaving her fanbase craving new music and live performances.

Whether Rihanna’s Glastonbury debut is on the horizon or not, one thing is clear—the anticipation for her comeback is stronger than ever. Stay tuned for official announcements as the speculation continues to grow!