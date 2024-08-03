Remembering DJ Randall: The Godfather of Breakbeat and Jungle Pioneer Passes Away at 54

DJ Randall, the influential UK drum’n’bass DJ and producer known as the “godfather of breakbeat,” has passed away at the age of 54. His representatives confirmed his death, leaving the music community in mourning for a legendary figure whose impact on the dance music scene was profound and far-reaching.

Born Randall McNeil in East London, DJ Randall emerged as a pivotal figure in the late 1980s and early ’90s, playing a crucial role in transitioning acid house towards breakbeat, hardcore, and jungle. His early involvement in the music scene began with an introduction to acid house at Notting Hill Carnival in the late ’80s. Randall quickly mastered the art of mixing and developed a unique style that would define the jungle sound.

Randall’s influence extended through mixtapes that captured his iconic jungle sets, becoming seminal documents of the era. His performances at London’s Blue Note and on pirate radio stations like Rave FM 99.3 further solidified his reputation as a trailblazer in the underground dance music scene. Notably, in 1991, he co-founded the DeUndergound record label with DJs Cool Hand Flex, Uncle 22, and Mike De Underground. Their record shop in Forest Gate, East London, was honored with a heritage plaque in 2021 for its significant contributions to UK hardcore, jungle, and drum & bass music.

Randall’s collaborative spirit shone through in his work with emerging artists, most notably his 1994 collaboration with Andy C on the track ‘Sound Control.’ Andy C has frequently cited Randall as a major influence on his artistic development, highlighting the lasting impact Randall had on the next generation of drum and bass artists.

In 1996, after the closure of DeUndergound, Randall and Cool Hand Flex founded Mac2 Recordings, a label that continued to foster the evolution of drum and bass. Until his death, Randall remained an active and beloved figure in the dance music community, performing at major festivals and continuing to influence the genre he helped to shape.

Tributes have poured in from across the music world. Metalheadz, the label founded by fellow Blue Note regular Goldie, expressed their deep sorrow on social media, stating, “Everyone at Metalheadz is absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of one of our own. A uniquely lovable character with a heart of gold, we will miss you very much, Randall.” Other notable figures, including Nia Archives, Paul Woolford, and DJ Zinc, also paid homage to Randall’s enduring legacy.

DJ Randall’s passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to the evolution of jungle and drum and bass music will continue to resonate. His pioneering spirit, innovative mixing, and dedication to the music scene have left an indelible mark that will inspire future generations.

Some of the tributes.

i’m sorry i’m actually so shocked this ain’t real?? — Nia Archives (@archives_nia) July 31, 2024

Randall’s influence has been colossal. So many of us were absolutely schooled by his methods, it runs so deep it’s ridiculous. — Paul Woolford (@PaulWoolford) July 31, 2024

gutted. broken💔😞 — DJ ZINC (@djzinc) July 31, 2024

RIP Randall You were such a big influence to me and my friends. And I was lucky to get to work with and hang out with you. You got a generation of kids into Drum & Bass when it was still called Jungle and you inspired the people that inspired me. Rest in peace my friend, you… pic.twitter.com/9IjCy3DsnD — DJ Fresh (@DJFreshUK) July 31, 2024