Ravyn Lenae Unveils Deeply Personal Sophomore Album “Bird’s Eye”

Ravyn Lenae has taken her artistry to new heights with the release of her sophomore album, Bird’s Eye. Building upon the foundations of her debut studio project HYPNOS, this latest LP showcases Lenae’s evolution as an artist, marked by newfound confidence and a deeply personal narrative. Bird’s Eye is a testament to her growth, with the songstress relying solely on her talent and introspection to craft an album that resonates with both heart and soul.

Bird’s Eye is more than just an album—it’s an ode to Lenae’s younger self. Throughout the 11-track LP, she delves into emotions and memories that were pivotal during her adolescence, offering listeners a raw and unfiltered glimpse into her journey of self-discovery. With a runtime of just over 35 minutes, Bird’s Eye is a concise yet powerful exploration of Lenae’s past, present, and future.

The album features notable collaborations with Childish Gambino on “One Wish” and Ty Dolla $ign on “Dream Girl.” These contributions, while adding depth and texture to the project, never overshadow Lenae’s central narrative. Instead, they complement her vision, allowing her voice and story to take center stage. Lenae’s ability to blend her personal experiences with her artistic expression is evident throughout Bird’s Eye, making it a deeply relatable and inspiring body of work.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, Lenae took to Instagram to share her thoughts: “Making Bird’s Eye has meant returning to the little girl inside of me. Every path I’ve taken and every question I’ve had has led me back to where I started. This album signifies returning to a place of self-trust and unbending intuition while acknowledging the roads and turns I’ve taken to get here. Revisiting the most basic parts of my identity has allowed me to fully embrace them and be proud of where I’m from and more centered on where I’m going.”

This introspective approach is what gives Bird’s Eye its unique and heartfelt quality. Lenae’s journey of self-trust and intuition is not only a personal triumph but also an inspiring narrative for her listeners. The album’s authenticity and emotional depth make it a standout project in Lenae’s discography, offering fans a deeper understanding of the artist she has become.

For both longtime fans and newcomers, Bird’s Eye is a must-listen, providing a captivating experience that showcases Lenae’s vocal prowess, songwriting skills, and personal growth. Stream Bird’s Eye now on Spotify and Apple Music to join Ravyn Lenae on this extraordinary musical journey.

Bird’s Eye

1. Genius

2. Bad Idea

3. One Wish featuring Childish Gambino

4. Dream Girl featuring Ty Dolla $ign

5. Candy

6. Love Is Blind

7. Love Me Not

8. From Scratch

9. 1 of 1

10. Pilot

11. Days