Ravyn Lenae and Childish Gambino Collaborate on ‘One Wish’: A Deep Dive into Family and Personal Growth

Ravyn Lenae, the rising star in the R&B scene, has teamed up with the multi-talented Childish Gambino for her new single, “One Wish.” This emotionally charged track serves as the fourth release from her upcoming sophomore album, Bird’s Eye, set to drop on August 9 via Atlantic Records. The song, accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Andre Muir, delves into Lenae’s complex relationship with her father, making it one of the most poignant pieces on the album.

In “One Wish,” Ravyn Lenae reflects on her childhood, particularly her father’s absence during significant moments, such as her 10th birthday. This reflection is mirrored in the music video, where past and present intertwine to highlight how these early experiences shaped her adult relationships. Lenae’s soulful vocals convey a heartfelt narrative of understanding and healing, showcasing her growth and the rekindling of her bond with her father. The lyrics, “I love you Dad and so happy we’re here,” encapsulate this journey towards reconciliation and understanding.

Childish Gambino, the musical persona of Donald Glover, lends his voice to “One Wish,” offering a nuanced perspective on the male characters in Lenae’s life. Fresh from his work on Kaytranada’s new album and his reissued project 3.15.20 as Atavista, Gambino’s feature on “One Wish” adds depth to the narrative, portraying the internal struggles and communication barriers faced by men. His contribution underscores the song’s exploration of familial and romantic relationships, adding a rich layer to Lenae’s storytelling.

- Advertisement -

“One Wish” joins previous singles “Dream Girl” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Love Me Not,” and “Love Is Blind,” building anticipation for the Bird’s Eye album. The collection promises to be a profound exploration of Lenae’s personal experiences, blending dreamy R&B melodies with introspective lyrics. As Lenae herself describes, the album is an opportunity to “humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply.”

Ravyn Lenae’s “One Wish,” featuring Childish Gambino, is more than just a song; it’s a narrative of personal growth and emotional reconciliation. The single sets the stage for her forthcoming album Bird’s Eye, offering fans a glimpse into the artist’s journey and the themes she explores. With its release on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, “One Wish” is poised to resonate with listeners who appreciate deep, narrative-driven music. Be sure to watch the evocative music video and prepare for the full album release on August 9.