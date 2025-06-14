R3HAB Drops “Rise or Fall” for FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves Soundtrack

Global dance icon R3HAB is back with a powerful new single, Rise or Fall, featured exclusively on the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves video game soundtrack. Out now on all streaming platforms, the track blends trance-inspired vocals with melodic techno grooves, forging a futuristic sound that resonates on the dancefloor and the digital battlefield alike.

R3HAB joins a stacked lineup of superstar DJs—Salvatore Ganacci, Alok, Alan Walker, and Steve Aoki—all contributing to what is already being hailed as one of gaming’s most ambitious musical collaborations. With fluttering synths and an emotional build, Rise or Fall captures both the adrenaline of gameplay and the euphoria of a festival’s main stage.

The track marks a bold sonic evolution for R3HAB, showcasing his ability to adapt and experiment while staying true to his signature energy. “Video games are a big part of my personal story,” R3HAB shared. “I’m honored that Fatal Fury trusted me with three records on this one. ‘Rise or Fall’ is a step into a newer sonic territory for me, and I love how it turned out.”

Part of a 19-track compilation tied to City of the Wolves, the song is just the beginning. The full soundtrack will feature heavy-hitters like Afrojack, Luciano, ARTBAT, and Solomun, promising a rich, genre-spanning experience for gamers and music fans alike.

With Rise or Fall, R3HAB solidifies his position at the cutting edge of electronic music—proving once again that when gaming and beats collide, the results are nothing short of explosive.

R3HAB – Rise Or Fall (from Fatal Fury video game)