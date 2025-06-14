Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini Unite for FIFA’s First-Ever Official Anthem “Desire”

FIFA’s music ambitions have reached new heights in 2025 with pop legend Robbie Williams officially appointed as the organization’s first-ever music ambassador. Kicking off his role with a bold statement, Williams has invited global pop icon Laura Pausini to join him on Desire, FIFA’s inaugural official anthem.

The song, written by Robbie Williams himself and produced by Karl Brazil and Owen Parker, is set to make its world premiere during the opening ceremony of the FIFA Club World Cup tomorrow at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mixed by longtime collaborator Richard Flack, Desire will be the soundtrack accompanying players as they enter the pitch at all FIFA-sanctioned events globally.

The collaboration between Williams and Pausini marks a historic moment not just for FIFA, but for international pop music. The two stars are scheduled to perform the anthem live at the Club World Cup final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—a performance expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

An exclusive music video for Desire will debut on the stadium’s big screens and will be released on all major digital platforms shortly after. With its energetic production and unifying lyrics, the anthem aims to capture the passion, excitement, and global spirit of football.

This fusion of music and sport reflects FIFA’s evolving cultural direction, putting music center stage in its global strategy. Robbie Williams’ appointment signals a fresh era where pop culture and football walk hand in hand—and Desire is the anthem leading the way.