R3HAB, Mufasa & Hypeman, and RANI Team Up for Uplifting Single “Believe (Shooting Stars)”

Dutch-Moroccan producer R3HAB, known for his dynamic electronic sound and trendsetting productions, is back with a new single, “Believe (Shooting Stars).” This release features social media sensations Mufasa & Hypeman, famous for the viral hit “Friday” that amassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify, and acclaimed vocalist RANI, who has collaborated with top artists like David Guetta and Jonas Blue. Together, they deliver a hopeful, modern rendition of Bag Raiders’ classic, “Shooting Stars.”

R3HAB’s signature melodic bassline underpins the track, while Mufasa & Hypeman’s energetic MC skills and RANI’s soulful vocals elevate it with a message of resilience and positivity. “Believe (Shooting Stars)” comes on the heels of R3HAB’s recent hits, “Are You Happy Now” with Curley G and “All Night” with Sophie and the Giants.

“Life requires hope,” says R3HAB. “This song reminds us to keep believing, even in difficult times. Mufasa’s idea had incredible potential, and RANI’s vocals were the perfect fit. We hope listeners feel inspired to keep dreaming big.”

For Mufasa & Hypeman, it’s a “full circle” moment. “Our viral video to ‘Shooting Stars’ brought people together when unity was most needed. To reimagine it with R3HAB and RANI feels incredible.”

RANI shares her excitement: “This song combines nostalgia with a new energy. It’s about believing in something bigger, like wishing on a shooting star. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”